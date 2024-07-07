iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.