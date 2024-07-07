iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 123,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

