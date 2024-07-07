Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 411,405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,059. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

