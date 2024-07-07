Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,865. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

