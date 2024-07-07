Janney Capital Management LLC Has $735,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $205.94. 552,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.08.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

