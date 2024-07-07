Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,561,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after purchasing an additional 604,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

