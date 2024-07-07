Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,093,000.

Get IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

MMIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 140,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,813. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.