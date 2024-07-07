Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,192,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,009. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

