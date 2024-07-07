Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 554,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

