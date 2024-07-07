Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crane by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Crane Trading Down 1.2 %

CR stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.84. 182,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $150.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.