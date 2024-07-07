Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 94,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

