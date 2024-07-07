Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.14. 1,312,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

