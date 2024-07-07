Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $51.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

WBS opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 264,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Webster Financial by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.