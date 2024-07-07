Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

