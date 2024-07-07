Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,235.21 or 0.99989937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153996 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

