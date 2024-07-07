Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,407.69 or 1.00018787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00067287 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153996 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

