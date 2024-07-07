JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.74) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.18) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,329 ($54.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The company has a market capitalization of £108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,464 ($56.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,315.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,027.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 36.74 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,743.12%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

