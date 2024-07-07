Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $105,569,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after buying an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 7,262,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,068. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

