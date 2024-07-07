Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.99) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,090 ($26.44).
Several other research firms have also commented on KWS. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($70,684.29). 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
