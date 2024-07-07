Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.99) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,090 ($26.44).

Several other research firms have also commented on KWS. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,388 ($30.20) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,942.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,626.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,371.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,498 ($31.60).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($70,684.29). 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

