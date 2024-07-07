Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 69,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

