Kindly MD, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KDLY) Quiet Period Set To End on July 10th

Kindly MD’s (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 10th. Kindly MD had issued 1,240,910 shares in its IPO on May 31st. The total size of the offering was $6,825,005 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During Kindly MD’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Kindly MD Stock Down 8.5 %

KDLY opened at $2.25 on Friday. Kindly MD has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.20.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

