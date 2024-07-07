KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

KLA stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $855.21. 461,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $777.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

