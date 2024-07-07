Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 118.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Knife River by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Knife River by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 73,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Knife River by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter valued at $4,408,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $6,130,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 249,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($516.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

