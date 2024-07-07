KOK (KOK) Trading 54.9% Lower This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $263,644.55 and $124,103.77 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00053856 USD and is down -56.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $93,832.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

