Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00033283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,138,531 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.