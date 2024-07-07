Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 380.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 213,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.