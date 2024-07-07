Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

LH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.58. The stock had a trading volume of 308,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day moving average of $212.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

