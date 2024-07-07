LimeWire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.72 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $92.88 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.33758811 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,110,932.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars.

