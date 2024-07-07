Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Limoneira stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. Limoneira had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

