Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $55.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,153,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,127,871.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00346097 USD and is down -12.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $374.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
