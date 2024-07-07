L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

L’Oréal Trading Up 1.8 %

LRLCY stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28.

L'Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

