L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
L’Oréal Trading Up 1.8 %
LRLCY stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28.
L’Oréal Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.