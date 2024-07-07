Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Lovesac Trading Down 3.6 %

LOVE opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

