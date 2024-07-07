Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $4.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.24.
LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Lucid Group stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.