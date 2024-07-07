Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

