MARBLEX Price Reaches $0.50 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $64.74 million and $1.39 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,269,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,209,957 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,269,255 with 129,209,956.70053594 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.51599034 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,407,772.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

