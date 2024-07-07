Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $6.57 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.2% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $496.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $496.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.