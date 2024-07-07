Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Matson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MATX opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. Matson has a twelve month low of $74.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,849 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Matson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

