Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.60. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 1-year low of GBX 29.40 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.42).

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

