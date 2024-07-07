Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $116.10 million and approximately $105,151.23 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.44013987 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,294.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

