Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 714 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

HPE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 15,281,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

