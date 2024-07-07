Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,134,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

GM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,452,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,477. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

