Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,721 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $119.99. 359,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,628. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.