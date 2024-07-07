Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 597,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. 1,699,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average is $195.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

