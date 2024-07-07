Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 334,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,359. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,026.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,055 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.