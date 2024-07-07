Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 558,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,669. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.