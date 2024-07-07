Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 5,775 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 30,584 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 146,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 1,246,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

