Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 191.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 833.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 34.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.38. 885,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,622. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.