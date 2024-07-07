Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.72. 6,415,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,998. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.57.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.