Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.54. 290,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,758. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.63 and a one year high of $401.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.59. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.