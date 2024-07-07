Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 7.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

